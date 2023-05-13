CEO Kishtwar leads implementation of cultural calendar in schools

KISHTWAR, MAY 12: Chief Education Officer Kishtwar, Prehlad Bhagat, presided over a meeting with DICC and all Zonal In-Charge Cultural Cells (ZICCs) to emphasise the implementation of the Cultural Calendar in schools for the current academic session in accordance with issued guidelines.

Bhagat expressed the significant role that cultural activities play in schools and said that it is the responsibility of Zonal In-Charges to coordinate with each school and HOIs for the successful conduct of recommended activities. He also assured full cooperation in this regard.

Additionally, the CEO highlighted the importance of showcasing positive aspects of society through cultural activities and spreading awareness about drug menace and other social evils among school inmates.

Bhagat asked all in-charges to work together and communicate with parents, community organisations and cultural groups to gather ideas. He suggested using the cultural calendar as an opportunity to teach students about different cultures and traditions.

He said that implementing the cultural calendar in schools would provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and instil the spirit of national integration among them.

