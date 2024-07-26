back to top
    Centre’s major push for rooftop solar plants

    J&K to generate over 300 MW solar power by Dec 2025: JKEDA

    Srinagar, Jul 26: The and government has initiated multiple projects to install rooftop solar power plants in over 40,000 buildings in the union territory, both government and residential, by the end of 2025, officials said.

    The new initiative has the potential to generate an additional 270 MW of solar energy in the union territory by December 2025. It would cover 20,000 households and at least 22,494 government structures.

    Currently, 3,800 residential and 3,825 government buildings in J&K have been solarised, with a total capacity of 60 MW. The Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) is the primary executing department.

    Notably, as part of the clean energy goal, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set a target for the J&K government to generate 500 MW of solar energy in the area by 2030. Furthermore, the UT must generate 1500 MW of solar energy by 2047.

    In the released earlier this week, the Centre proposed Rs. 150 crore for the installation of solar rooftops and solar pumps in union territory.

    It also proposed to replace 4,000 AC pumps with Solar Pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

    “Around 4 MW rooftop solar power plants to be installed on the government buildings. Nearly 22,494 government buildings will be 100% solarised in a phased manner,” per the budget.

    In addition to the solar power plants, 5,000 improved biomass cookstoves will be provided in the tribal areas to reduce indoor air pollution and fuel use. Besides, solarization of all routes and camps of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

     

