Centre to introduce J&K Women Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Government of India is set to introduce a bill in the Parliament on Tuesday to grant 33 per cent reservation for women in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

The Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill-2023 is being introduced today in the Lok Sabha for granting 33 per cent reservations for women in the J&K UT Assembly.

The bill is being brought as “The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill-2023, cleared by the Parliament in the special session convened in September this year for granting reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, did not apply to Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory.

Women activists and leaders from Jammu & Kashmir have welcomed the move. All the women leaders of the BJP from Jammu have welcomed the central government's initiative on women empowerment.

As earlier reported on November 30, the National Conference (NC) Women's Wing President, Shamima Firdous, welcomed the move.

“It is a welcome move as it would help in dealing with the issues and concerns of womenfolk in a better way,” she had said.

Our Srinagar correspondent reported that former minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Syed Asiya Naqash, said that her party always favoured the women's reservation.

“The decision to grant 33 per cent reservation for women is a welcome move, but such decisions should be taken only by the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir,” she had said.

Peoples Conference (PC) leader Kaneez Fatima said that political reservation is a big step towards women's empowerment in J&K.