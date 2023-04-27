Centre Notifies Transfer Of Justice Atul Sreedharan From MP High Court To J&K and Ladakh HC

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has notified the transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Union Law Minister Mr Kiren Rijiju tweeted the development. Earlier in March 2023 the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had recommended transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan. According to the resolution, Justice Sreedharan by a letter dated January 23, had asked for a transfer since he does not want to continue in the Madhya Pradesh High Court when his daughter enters practice. The Collegium on March 28 had accepted the transfer request and accordingly resolved to transfer him from Madhya Pradesh High Court to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Born on May 24th,1966, Justice Sreedharan joined the Chamber of Mr. Gopal Subramanium, Sr. Advocate in 1992 and assisted him in several , Civil and Criminal matters before the Supreme Court of India, High Court of Delhi and the Trial Court at Delhi. Justice Sreedharan later represented the State of Madhya Pradesh as Panel Advocate before the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Bench at Indore from 2001 to 2003 and was appointed as Central Government Counsel on 19/09/05 to appear in cases on behalf of the Union of India till 19/09/08. Appointed as Central Government Counsel (Senior Panel) on 19/02 /10 to appear in cases on behalf of the Union of India till 19/02/13. Justice Sreedharan was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 7th, 2016 and made a Permanent Judge on March 17, 2018.