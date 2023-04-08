Centre giving excuses on holding Assembly elections in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 8: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the government of India was only giving one or other excuses for holding Assembly elections in Jammu Kashmir.

“Center is saying the situation has normalized in Jammu and Kashmir. One of our local IGs says that militancy has declined but is not over. Why this double talk? If the indices of security have improved then what is holding them back from holding elections?,” Abdullah said while speaking to journalists during his visit to south Kashmir's Anantnag district,

” First it was security then it was the weather. Now that the weather is clear and the security situation admittedly better. What is it then? When we visited the Election Commission, we were told that the delimitation exercise and voter lists have been completed. All they are doing is managing new excuses daily to delay Assembly elections,” he said.