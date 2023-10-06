Centre bans Separatist Shabir Shah’s JKDFP under UAPA

Srinagar, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), led by jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah was banned on Thursday for alleged anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities.

A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case. He is also an accused in a terror-funding case investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

The notification issued by the MHA said that the JKDFP was formed in 1998 by Shah, a prominent separatist known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, who had called Kashmir as a ‘dispute' and ruled out any settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India.

It said that the members of the JKDFP have been at the forefront of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic State.

“The leader or members of the JKDFP have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir,”it added.

“And Whereas, the JKDFP and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country. And Whereas, the JKDFP and its leaders or members, particularly its founder Shabir Ahmad Shah, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country. And Whereas, there have been a number of inputs showing linkages of the JKDFP with banned terrorist organizations; And Whereas, the JKDFP and its members have been involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State, and its anti-national activities also show disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the State hence an immediate and prompt action is required against the organization,” the notification read.

The notification said the Central Government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

“And Whereas, the Central Government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an ‘unlawful association' with immediate effect,” the notification read.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association,” the notification read.

“The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” it read.