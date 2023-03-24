Central Govt Committed To Develop J&K On All Fronts: Ramdas Athawale

JAMMU : Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Friday said, the Central Government is committed to developing Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts. AIR Correspondent reports that the Union MoS said Articles 370 and 35A were the obstacles in the development of J&K and were revoked for the welfare of the people of the Union Territory. Athawale said, development, peace and prosperity in J&K are the top priority of the Union Government which is evident now with the beginning of investment of thousands of crores in different sectors in J&K for the welfare of the people. The MoS further said, in the last many years, the gates of development have opened for J&K which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K. He also said that hundred per cent implementation of many central schemes in J&K is the outcome of the steadfast approach of Government of India to provide social stability at all fronts be it housing, livelihood etc. to the people of J&K. The Union MoS was interacting with the media during a press briefing at Jammu.