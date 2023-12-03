Celebrating statehood of other states is rubbing salt into wounds of J&K people: Omar

Srinagar, Dec 2: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the J&K government was “rubbing salt into the wounds” of the people by celebrating the Nagaland Statehood Day.

On Friday Raj Bhawan celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm the Nagaland Statehood Day to foster the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. An official spokesman on Friday said several captivating cultural programmes based on the famous dance forms of Nagaland were presented by the Artists of Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. While addressing the guests, the Lieutenant Governor Sinha extended his greetings to all especially the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day.

Reacting to the J&K government celebration of the statehood day, former chief minister Abdullah said irony comes to die in Jammu and Kashmir as the erstwhile state celebrated ‘Union Territory Day' on October 31.

“Irony comes to die in J&K. Here we celebrate Nagaland Statehood Day in Raj Bhavan, Jammu while celebrating “Union Territory Day” when it comes to J&K. Talk about rubbing salt into the wounds of the people here,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 that provided J&K its special status and divided the erstwhile state in to two union territories of J&K and Ladakh