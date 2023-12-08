Celebrating Dharmendra’s birthday with a tribute: his iconic movies to air on DD National

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: DD National, is proud to announce a special birthday tribute to the legendary actor, Dharmendra. As the iconic actor turns another year older, fans across the nation are invited to relive the magic of his illustrious career through a specially curated showcase of his timeless movies on DD National.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man' of Indian cinema, has been a pillar of strength in the industry for decades. His charisma, versatility, and remarkable performances have made him an enduring favorite among audiences of all ages. To commemorate his birthday, DD National will be airing a marathon of his most beloved films, allowing fans to indulge in a nostalgic journey through his cinematic legacy.

The tribute will kick off on 8th Dec 2023 and continue throughout weekend, treating viewers to a lineup of Dharmendra's blockbuster hits. From his early classics to his more recent masterpieces, the showcase will provide an opportunity for fans to celebrate the actor's contributions to Indian cinema.

DD National for this exclusive event, recognizing Dharmendra's immense impact on the film industry and his enduring popularity across generations. The birthday tribute aligns with our commitment to bringing quality entertainment and fostering a sense of cultural nostalgia.

Viewers are encouraged to join the celebration on DD National. The event promises to be a delightful experience for fans and a fitting tribute to the evergreen icon.