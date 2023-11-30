CEC Kargil allots departments to executive councillors afresh

Srinagar, Nov 29: In a partial amendment, Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) Wednesday allotted to two Executive Councillors for formulation of a periodical review of the progress and achievement of the developmental schemes.

The official order, a copy of which lies with the news agency— News Observer (KNO), issued by CEC Kargil said the Er Punchok Tashi Executive Councillor will look after the departments for formulation of a periodical review of the progress and achievement of the development of the scheme.

The departments assigned to him include Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Cooperation Department, FCS&CA, Forest & Wild, Information Department and Zanaskar Development Authority.

Similarly, Kacho Mohammad Feroz, the order said, will look after I&FC, PHE, Department, Kargil Development Authority, Urban Development Department, Revenue Department, Command Area Development, Fisheries and Industrial Training Institute.

It read that the business not allotted in this order remains the same as assigned to the Executive Councillors earlier.

