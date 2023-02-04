CDS Chauhan chairs high-level security meet in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Feb 03: Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, who is on a visit to Jammu Kashmir, held a high-level security review meeting on Friday and discussed the prevalent security situation with top brass of Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Earlier on Thursday, CDS Chauhan visited many areas across Kashmir and met the senior officers.

On Friday, officials said, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan accompanied by Army Commander Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi arrived at Jammu.

The meeting was attended also attended by DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh, ADGP in Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, General Officer in Commanding White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and General Officer in Commanding 26 Infantry Division.

Issues pertaining to the security situation of Jammu Kashmir were discussed during the meeting that primarily included security issues related to hinterland.

In Nagrota, CDS General Chauhan held a high-level security review meeting with senior officers of Army and GoCs of different divisions and briefed on the prevalent security situation and operational aspects.

Issues pertaining to both LoC and hinterland were discussed.