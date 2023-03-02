CCI’s warm send off to Gill for World Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 02: President Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Arun Gupta along with his team today flagged off veteran cricketer, Rajesh Gill for the Legends World Cricket event scheduled to be held at Cape Town in South Africa.

The flag off ceremony took place at CCI office. The event was attended by Haseeb Ur Rehman, DIG Railway Jammu, RK bhat SSP, Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI, Rajesh Gupta; junior vice president; Gourav Gupta, secretary general CCI; Rajesh Gupta, secretary; Rajesh Gupta, treasurer and Avinash Uttam.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Gupta greeted Rajesh Gill for his selection in the mega Cricket event. He disclosed that Veterans Cricket J&K shall invite foreign veterans teams at Jammu for an event to be held in the month of October.

Meanwhile, Veterans Cricket JK also felicitated Hardeep Singh, former Ranji player of JK who is recently selected in the New Zealand Cricket team.