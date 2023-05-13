CBSE Class 10 results declared, pass percentage recorded at 93.12 pc

NEW DELHI, May 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for the CBSE Class 10 students.

Of the total students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exam this year, 93.12 per cent have qualified.

The overall pass percentage in Class 10 results this year is 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 percentage points less than last year's 94.40 per cent.

In the Trivandrum region, 99.91 per cent of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 board exam while in Guwahati, 76.90 per cent have qualified.

According to the CBSE official statement, a total of 28471 schools participated in the CBSE Board exams in India and in 26 countries while the total number of students registered for CBSE 10th exams 2023 was 21,86,485.

The pass percentage of girl students in CBSE is 94.25 per cent while 92.27 per cent boys have passed.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE board exam result will be hosted on the official websites – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 12th and 10th results 2023 are now available on cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the result is available via UMANG App and Digilocker. The board has recently released an official notice regarding the security pin for DigiLocker.

As per reports, CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in.

It must further be noted that the mark sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded on the DigiLocker for the applicants who appeared for the exams.

Applicants who appeared for the exam can download their results online by simply activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts.

Students have to use their security pins and activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates.

Students can check their marks also on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Students can check their results by following these steps.