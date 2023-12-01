CBI files Chargesheet against former J&K Spl Secy, 2 others in Bribery Case

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir's Special Secretary of Agriculture & Production Department; former Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and a person before the Special CBI Judge in connection with a bribery case of Rs 10 lakhs.

The CBI said that the case was registered on April 6 against Sarbjit Singh, former Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and unknown others on complaint.

It is alleged that Singh demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, for his posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion.

“During a trap, Singh and a middle man, Gohar Ahmed Dar, were arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant allegedly on behalf of Mohd. Farooq Dar, the then Special Secretary, Agriculture & Production Department,” said a senior CBI official.

He said that the searches were also conducted at the premises of both the accused and at the residence of said Special Secretary which led to recovery of cash of Rs 3.5 lakh (approx) and other documents related to property.

He said that Gohar Ahmed Dar (supplier/contractor of Agriculture and Production Department) allegedly acted as a middleman for the collection of bribe.

It was also alleged that official information pertaining to the transfer of the complainant was being passed on by the Special Secretary to the middleman who further passed on the same to the Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu.

“It was further alleged that the Special Secretary initiated the proposal for transfer of the complainant and allegedly recommended his name initially for CHO, Doda and later for CHO, Rajouri in gross disregard of the recommendation of inquiry officer according to which, the complainant could not be posted to any sensitive post,” said the official.