CBI condoles demise of K. Vijay Rama Rao

New Delhi, Mar 14: The officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation deeply mourn the sad demise of K. Vijay Rama Rao, former Director CBI and prayed to the Almighty to provide the family strength, succour & fortitude to bear with this tragedy.

Vijay Rama Rao, an IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh Cadre (1959 batch) has served as Director, CBI w.e.f. 31.07.1993 to 31.07.1996. He was the 14th Director of CBI after its formation in 1963, a statement issued reads. Vijay Rama Rao held important positions in Andhra Pradesh Police including Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad. Rao was reputed for his professional acumen.