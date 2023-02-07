CBI Arrests Railway Engineers In Rs 2 Cr Bribery Case

New Delhi, Feb 6: The CBI has arrested three people, including two engineers of Northeast Frontier Railway zone, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 crore, officials said on Monday. The agency has arrested Senior Section Engineer Santosh Kumar and his superior Deputy Chief Engineer Rampal posted in Silchar besides contractor Sajjan Chaudhary, who is the owner of Tribeni Constructions.

Kumar was arrested while allegedly receiving a part payment of Rs 8 lakh from the construction company, they said.

The agency carried out searches at 19 locations resulting in a seizure of cash worth Rs 1.10 crore which includes recovery of Rs 67 lakh from the in-laws of arrested Deputy Chief Engineer Rampal, they said. In its FIR registered against nine people, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)has alleged that Tribeni Constructions had submitted a bill of Rs 19 crore in one of the projects.

The amount included the inflated sum of Rs 2 crore by manipulation in collusion with Rampal, Kumar and other accused public servants, out of which Rs 20 lakh was already given to the deputy chief engineer, Rs 35 lakh to Assistant Executive Engineer B U Laskar (another accused), and Rs 36 lakh of bribe money was to be handed over to Kumar, the FIR alleged. (Agencies)