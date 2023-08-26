CBI arrests Govt official in bribery case

Srinagar, Aug 25: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a government official for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant in Srinagar.

CBI arrested a Junior Assistant posted in Institute of Management, Administration and Rural Development, Srinagar (J&K) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the Complainant, a statement said on Friday.

A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe from the Complainant in lieu of getting him recruited as a Driver in the Government Department.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Srinagar which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused is being produced today before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Srinagar, the statement added.