CB chargesheets K.K Motors Proprietor & Associates in Rs. 23.50 Lakh fraud case

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu, has filed a comprehensive 1043-page charge sheet against the proprietor of K.K Motors, Kulbir Singh, and two associates, Narotam Singh and Kulranjan Sharma, for their alleged involvement in a fraud amounting to Rs. 23.5 lakh.

The case, registered as FIR No. 39/2022 under various sections of the RPC, including 420, 465, 468, 471, and 120-B, at the PS Crime Branch Jammu, marks a significant development in the investigation.

The charge sheet, presented in court, details the accusations against the individuals for hatching a criminal conspiracy and cheating a complainant by falsely promising to facilitate the purchase of a JCB machine after securing a bank loan. The complaint, filed by Baldeep Kour and others, narrates the ordeal of attempting to purchase a JCB in 2017. Despite paying a substantial margin money of Rs. 8.5 lakh to Kulbir Singh and securing a bank loan of Rs. 15 lakh, the complainant was deceived as the JCB was never delivered, and the bank loan amount was reportedly never received by the dealership.

The preliminary verification of the complaint by the EOW led to the discovery of substantial evidence against the accused, including seized records, witness statements, and other material proofs. This verification culminated in the registration of the case and an in-depth investigation, which established the offenses under the mentioned sections of the RPC.

The charge sheet, now in the hands of the court, seeks to bring justice in this complex case of financial fraud, underlining the commitment of the EOW CB Jammu to uphold the law and protect citizens from economic crimes.