CAUSE – GHSS, Satoora hold awareness session at Tral

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar May 20: Concerned About Universal Social Empowerment (CAUSE) in collaboration with GOVT. HR. SECONDARY SCHOOL SATOORA, organized a day long counselling cum awareness session at Tral in which students were made aware about the ill effects of drug abuse.

The event was held with District drug de adiction centre pulwama under the scheme of DDAC pulwana.

The session was attended by tens of students from class 9th to 12th and attended by the faculty of the school also. Mr Amir Suhail, Tehsildar of Arpal, Tral was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Mr. Arshid – Resource Person on the occasion underlined the need for awareness amongst student community regarding drug abuse and access to relevant information regarding it’s the ill effects .

Noted Counselor and Patron for CAUSE – Mr. Zubair Rashid highlighted the role of cause in eradicating the drug menace within the society and sought the help of civil society in this initiative.

Showket Shafi noted academic ,Counselor and Life Coach spoke on the theme “Life is Whatever our Thought Make It” and stressed the need for positive thinking and right approach to problems for a happier life. He quoted from numerous writers and said “ Right thinking is the only way to happier life’

Earlier Mr. Riyaz ahmad mir Principal of Hr. Secondary School, Tral in his welcome address thanked the CAUSE for organising what he termed as a fruitful event and hoped the NGO to hold such events in the future within the institution.

Dr. Fazal – DM, De-addiction Consultant GMC, Srinagar – In his detailed interaction with students talked about various issues related to drug abuse. He advised the participants to be in good company and never to fall prey to drug abuse of any kind. He also talked about the physiological and psychological effects of various psychotropic drugs. He also interacted with the students and responded to their queries.

In his presidential address, Chief Guest, Mr. Amir Suhail recalled many instances where he has seen youth going astray and falling prey to drug addiction. He underscored the need for a meaningful strategy to get rid of this menace of drug abuse from the society. Mr. Amir had all praise for CAUSE NGO who he said are setting a benchmark in social service by coming to the rescue of youth in such difficult times.

Mr. Paravaiz ahmad faculty l conducted the proceedings of the event and whereas a group of students from the school presented a skit on theme to the loud applause of the audience. At the end Mr. Riyaz presented vote.