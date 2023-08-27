CASO launched after suspicious movement seen in Poonch

By Northlines -

Tawi, Aug 26: The security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Saturday after a suspicious movement was seen in the woods of Surankote in the Poonch district.

Official sources said that acting on a tip-off, CASO was launched in the Ganga Top area of Surankote by the joint team of the Army, Police, and Special Operation Group (SOG).

Sources said that the search party also opened speculative fire after observing suspicious movement in the area. “The operation is in progress, and more details are awaited,” they said.

SHARE
Previous articleRDA portal launched to monitor time-bound disciplinary proceeding
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR