CASO launched after suspicious movement seen in Poonch

Jammu Tawi, Aug 26: The security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Saturday after a suspicious movement was seen in the woods of Surankote in the Poonch district.

Official sources said that acting on a tip-off, CASO was launched in the Ganga Top area of Surankote by the joint team of the Army, Police, and Special Operation Group (SOG).

Sources said that the search party also opened speculative fire after observing suspicious movement in the area. “The operation is in progress, and more details are awaited,” they said.