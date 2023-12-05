“Captain Atul Somra Cricket Championship 2023” concludes at Banihal

NL Corresspondent

Ramban Dec 5: To promote physical fitness and foster sportsmanship among the local youth, the Army camp Banihal organized the “Captain Atul Somra Cricket Championship 2023” which commenced from November 21, at the Cricket Ground Bankoot.

As many as 32 teams from different parts of Ramban District participated in the tournament, including teams fielded by twenty-four Panchayats of Banihal and eight teams from other tehsils. The inaugural match was played between Lions Cricket Club Gund and Nowgam Warriors on November 21, 2023.

The tournament was inaugurated by SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas Bhat, DDC, Member, Imtiyaz Khandey and locals who commended the Army's continuous efforts in providing opportunities for local teams to showcase their sporting talents in presence of media.

The final was played between WCC Chareel and AI Sports Banihal. The AI Sports Banihal won the final by seven wickets in the 14 overs.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000 and Runner up bagged Rs 10000 along with trophy and medals. The top performers were also also awarded with trophy and cash prizes.

The presentation ceremony was attended by DDC member, Imtiyaz Khandey, BMO Banihal, ZPEO Banihal, locals, media personnel and sports lovers.

With the efforts of local media, the event generated a tremendous response from the youth across the remote villages of Ramban District.

The Army remains committed to supporting the local community and will continue to collaborate with the civil administration to organize various sports events in the future, further enhancing the region's sporting landscape.