Capt Sania from Reasi gets award for Exemplary Service

Jammu Tawi, Mar 12: Daughter of the soil, Captain Sania from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded for Exemplary Service at a function held in the national capital.

Indian army Officer, Capt Sania, born and brought up in Pouni Barakh belt of Reasi district, who is presently serving in the BRO department in Arunachal Pradesh was awarded for her dedicated service to the organisation and conferred with Exemplary Service award with memento and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 at a function organised in New Delhi on Saturday.

Capt Sania became famous on social media last year after her team of lady jawans, in a day re-launched 60-feet Bailey bridge in Arunachal Pradesh.

She is the first woman army officer from her native village. Engineer turned Army officer, Capt Sania, inherited ‘olive’ from her father and grandfather (retired Army personnel), is the third generation in Armed Forces in her family.

“It’s really a proud moment and motivational,” said Capt Sania on Sunday. Terming it a great honour and thanking the organisation (DCW) for the acknowledgement for her services, she owed her success and achievements to her father Jagdev Singh and mother Anjuna Chib. Capt Sania has also been recognized for her efforts in creating a safer environment for women and children, and for her exceptional contribution to Women Empowerment.

She was also awarded DGBR commendation card on the 75th Independence Day. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal awarded the officer and congratulated her for outstanding contributions. Many prominent personalities attended the event.