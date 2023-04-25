Capt. Murti is new JKLTA President

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi, April 25: A General Body Meeting of JKLTA was held today on 25th April, 2023 at Jammu Club wherein new office bearers were elected. In a statement issued to news agency, Capt. Murti Gupta was elected as President, Er. B.S Jaggi as General Secretary and CA Amit Gupta as Treasurer while as Ashok Kumar as Sr. Vice President, Hanumant Singh and Mohd. Inayat Jehangir as Vice Presidents of JKLTA. Gurmeet Singh and Arun Gupta as Joint Secretaries were also elected respectively. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere wherein the members proposed the name of Sq. Ldr R.S Chib to be elevated as Patron of the Association, which was unanimously accepted in one voice.

The house also elected the following members of Executive Committee namely Col. Joy Deep Singh Kotwal, Dr. Gaurav Vaid, Adv.Ajay Gandotra, Dr. Sanjay Mehta, Ravinder Nath Kaul, Dhaman Kumar Pandoh, Ritu Singh, Nidhi Shravan Sharma, Nasreen Khan, Navneet Sharma, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Vishal Bharti. The General Body Meeting was held under the supervision of Adv. Anshuja Tak as Returning Officer, in the presence of Rajeev Sharma as Observer from J&K Sports Council and Kuldip Singh Jamwal as Observer from J&K Olympic Association.

In the said meeting, roadmap for the promotion and further grooming of the Lawn Tennis game across the Union Territory was discussed. The members put forth their suggestions and floated several ideas in an open house for the welfare of the Lawn Tennis, which has been revived nearly after two decades with all support and assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

Speaking on the occasion the newly elected body said that they are embarking on a mission. The Lawn Tennis Association is determined to take this sport to the nook and corner of all 20 districts for which extensive tennis activities are in pipeline with all support from the All India Tennis Association and the J&K Sports Council.

Meanwhile the members also expressed gratitude to the Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull and her team for supporting and giving the special impetus to Tennis. Discussions were held to form district bodies very soon to take the game to the grassroot level for revival of Lawn Tennis to regain the lost ground sooner than later.