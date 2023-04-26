Capri Global Capital appoints Basant Dhawan as Group CMO

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Non-Banking Finance Company, Capri Global Capital Ltd has appointed Basant Dhawan as its Group Chief Marketing Officer. He will spearhead the Marketing portfolio and will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing and monitoring the marketing strategy across all businesses as the company enters next stage of growth. This includes brand marketing, brand building, strategic communications, digital and social media marketing strategies. His role will be instrumental in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets and broadening the organization's reach. Dhawan will be responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts that will in turn reinforce strong brand recognition and elevate equity across India. Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Ltd said, “We are on an exciting journey of growth with an unwavering commitment to serve an unbanked population of the country. We are excited to have Basant Dhawan joining our team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we evolve our business into new areas, grow our regional footprint, and vision to position ourselves as a game changer in credit inclusion. We are confident that his unrivaled acumen, unwavering commitment to delivering results and fostering creativity will propel the marketing efforts of the company and reinforce our brand strength in today's ever-evolving digital landscape”.

In his last assignment, he served as a Chief Executive Officer at Twenty First Century Media (TCM). Before that he was the CEO for CNN News 18 & CNBC set of channels with Network 18. He has had a successful stint in Sports Broadcasting at Star India as Sr V.P & Head Emerging Sports.

Dhawan is an IMM Calcutta alumnus and completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Manipal Institute of Technology.