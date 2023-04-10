Cameron Green banking on Sachin Tendulkar’s IPL tips

NL Corresspondent

Cameron Green is not feeling the pressure of his Rs 17.5 crore price tag in his maiden IPL season and hopes iconic Sachin Tendulkar's priceless insights helps him over the course of the high-profile league.

With his aggressive batting and effective medium pace, Green has risen sharply to become one of the best all-rounders in the game across formats.

Although it has been only two games, Green is yet to fire for Mumbai Indians and will be keen to make an impact against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as both teams look for their first win of the season.

Recalling his recent interaction with Mumbai Indians Icon Tendulkar, the 23-year-old said: “Obviously whenever Sachin talks you listen.

He was talking about may be in red ball cricket the bat is slightly closed face to keep balls on ground but in white ball potentially opening up the face of the bat helps you to access balls on the off side and may be the trajectory as well.

So that was the talk.”

What about the pressure of a million dollar contract?

“No pressure at all. The conversations I have had with the support staff and people higher up, I don't feel that at all. Thee have told me to enjoy my cricket and enjoy my experience of the IPL since it is my first time. Will take bit of time to adjust but no pressure.”

Green had missed the first two Tests against India recently due to a finger injury before making a comeback for the remaining two games. He scored a hundred in Ahmedabad Test.

With the WTC and Ashes right after the IPL, it is a big and busy year for Green who is not too worried about workload management.

“There is no load management for me. It is pretty clear for me the whole tournament. Just have to bowl four overs and we get rest days in between.”

“It is a big year. The first step is accepting that and secondly around the Australian team you get energy from people you know, over here there is new energy with new friends I have made.”

Having done well as an opener for Australian, Green would not mind batting at the same position for MI but at number three, he said he has the same mindset.