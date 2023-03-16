‘Callousness’ of School Edu Directors hampers regularization, promotion of in-charge lecturers

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Mar 15: The government has said that despite the passing of one and a half years, the directorates of school education in both Jammu and Kashmir regions have failed to furnish the details of 117 in-charge lecturers for their time bound regularization and promotion.

A Govt communiqué signed by the Dy Secretary Masood Ahmad Wani to Directors of School Education of both Jammu and Kashmir regions has said that not furnishing the details has hampered the process of issuing regularization and promotion orders in favour of those in-charge lecturers.

It also states that despite repeated requests, posting details have not been furnished by the directorates which have hampered the process of issuing regularization and promotion orders in favour of those in-charge lecturers whose cases have been cleared by the DPC in its meeting held on August-11-2021.

The deputy secretary has also informed the directors of both regions to treat the matter most urgent.