Srinagar, Apr 8 : Burglars decamped with an ATM of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in main town area of Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday. Quoting officials, burglars took away the ATM along with cash near Government Degree College Pulwama last night. They said that it wasn't immediately known how much amount the ATM was containing. They said police have registered a case and started investigations into the matter.
Burglars Decamp With ATM In South Kashmir's Pulwama
