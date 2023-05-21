Buoyancy drives Srinagar to host G20

The G20 summit is a major international forum attended by the leaders of the world's largest economies and hosted by one of the member countries every year. Holding the baton of summit chairmanship this year, India has been hosting the G20 summit, and some meetings and events are scheduled for Srinagar too in Jammu Kashmir. The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is going to be held from 22nd to 24th May 2023 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu Kashmir.

Otherwise also, Srinagar is one of the cities chosen by the union government for development under the Smart Cities initiative before the G20 was ever proposed, which aims to improve infrastructure, services, and citizens' quality of life through the use of technology and data.

A budget of crores has been allocated to Srinagar for various development projects. Smart roads, smart public transport, smart waste management, and the installation of a city-wide surveillance system are among them.

While inaugurating the Riverfront on Jhelum at Rajbagh, the Lieutenant Governor, Sh. Manoj Sinha today said that six-kilometre Riverfront has been completed and more is in the offing. “Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a Library will also be opened in the city soon,” he said, adding that Srinagar city which is surrounded by water bodies will be a “smart city” by all means soon.

In an unprecedented manner, the city is well prepared to host the historic event in Kashmir. All of the significant monuments and structures have been illuminated, and the roads have been blacktopped. Repairs are also being carried out. “We hope this is a nice and wonderful event,” Khan said.

Under this project, the first wire-free market Polo View, which is based on a pedestrian-based market, was recently completed.

Strenuous efforts have been made to beautify, upgrade, and redevelop Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, Palladium Street, Zero Bridge, Raj Bagh, Gupkar, and Boulevard, among other places, to make the city beautiful.

Agencies have mobilised all available machinery and manpower to accelerate the pace of ongoing work and ensure completion within the set timelines, taking into account the nature of the work's acuity.

More importantly, the Administration ensured the participation of shopkeepers, business players, tourism and hospitality operators, and a slew of other stakeholders in discussions and deliberations about this massive development project. Local stakeholders were instrumental in accelerating ongoing redevelopment measures such as the development of footpaths, medians, landscape improvement, installation of hoardings, and the removal of debris and construction material from recently upgraded roads, among other things, to improve the aesthetic value of the area.

These projects under the Srinagar smart city umbrella will help the Kashmir Valley's economy and tourism industry, and what is important is the people of Kashmir have received it well and the public mood is upbeat to witness the great event.