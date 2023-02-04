Building collapse at Narwal JSC denies media reports

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 03: Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has denied media reports regarding the collapse of three-storey commercial building in Narwal due to the construction work being carried out at the site under Smart City Project.

The report citing sources claimed that the commercial building had developed cracks due to ongoing construction work in the area under Smart City Project.

The above said report citing sources is factually incorrect as the JSCL is not carrying out any construction work in the area, where the building has collapsed. The projects being executed by JSCL in Jammu under Smart Cities Mission of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) follow all prescribed safety norms.