Budget 2023-24; Sensible and practical !

The latest budget, the last full-fledged one by the Union Government, before the general elections next year, comes on expected lines and deserves both praise and criticism equally on few counts. The first positive feature is for remaining committed to fiscal consolidation. The finance minister has set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP for 2023-24, down from 6.4 percent in the current fiscal year and 6.7 percent in 2021-22. She has accomplished this by not announcing new grandiose schemes with significant fiscal implications, such as PM-Kisan or MGNREGA. Furthermore, spending on food, fertiliser, and petroleum subsidies will be Rs 1.47 lakh crore lower than previously estimated for 2022-23. Minister has also budgeted a lower MGNREGA outlay (Rs 60,000 crore versus Rs 89,400 crore), while keeping PM-Kisan at the same level. For the time being, the scheme’s direct income support to farm households remains unchanged at Rs 6,000 per year. These expenditure cuts have freed up space to reduce the revenue deficit even further, from 4.1 percent to 2.9 percent of GDP.

The second goof point is the emphasis on shifting the composition of government spending toward capital rather than revenue spending. The Centre’s budgeted capital expenditure for 2023-24 is more than Rs 10 lakh crore, nearly double the Rs 5.9 lakh crore spent in 2021-22. That is a significant improvement, and it is required in the current environment of slowing global trade and tightening financial conditions. It is obvious that the stimulus for growth in the coming year must come from within the country rather than from outside sources. The Economic Survey released on Tuesday highlighted the fact that corporate and bank balance sheets have been sufficiently cleaned up to allow the former to invest and the latter to lend. But it remains to be seen whether India Inc will respond to the government’s exhortations. State governments have received an interest-free loan of Rs 1.3 lakh crore for capital investments, representing a 30% increase over the current year.

The third positive step has been in the area of personal income taxation. The budget exempted annual incomes of up to Rs 7 lakh from taxation. This should provide relief to new job seekers, as many of their salaries would fall well within this limit. They will be able to increase discretionary spending, including loan-financed consumer durable purchases, thanks to the savings. The budget has signalled a simplification of the tax system by linking lower rates to the non-availability of exemptions — even individuals with annual income of Rs 15 lakh will only have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh, as opposed to Rs 1.87 lakh under the current regime. There is merit in eventually transitioning to a low-tax regime with fewer and more targeted exemptions, such as those for pension and health-care plans.

The revenue lost due to direct tax cuts primarily benefiting the salaried middle class is estimated to be less than Rs 37,000 crore. Despite all of the rhetoric about welfare schemes in the budget speech, actual allocations have not increased significantly. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell slightly, and markets finished mostly flat on Wednesday, as the budget did not cause any major upsets. However, there are at least three potential sources of uncertainty ahead. One is the worsening of the global slowdown, which could harm India’s exports and jobs, particularly in sectors such as IT, which shone brightly during the pandemic. Both the budget and the Economic Survey are conspicuously silent on this point. Two, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and, for better or worse, Chinese developments. Finally, there is the domestic electoral cycle. Nine states will hold assembly elections this year. These will take place prior to the big election early next year. Politics could overtake economics in a matter of months. Whether or not that happens, it is clear that Budget 2023 avoids the most politically contentious reforms, whether on farm and land acquisition or big-bang privatisation, despite having the numbers to do so.