BSF Officer dies ff Bullet Injury From Own Service Rifle In Kathua

Jammu Tawi, Apr 2: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle at a forward post near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the 55-year-old ASI Sukhnandan Prasad's, rifle went off accidentally, the officials said. They said the deceased was on duty at Border Outpost Gurnam in Hiranagar sector when his colleagues found him in an injured condition with a gunshot injury from his own service rifle.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings. (Agencies)