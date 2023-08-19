BSF maintaining high alertness on Border: IG Jammu Frontier

Jammu Tawi, Aug 18: Inspector General, Border Security Force, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora on Friday said that the troops are maintaining a high degree of alertness along the International Border and thwarted all attempts of infiltration made from across the border in the past.

“No incident of infiltration has been reported since long on the international border that indicates our troops are on high alert and maintain vigil 24×7,” Boora told reporters at the sidelines of a plantation drive event in Samba district.

He added that the BSF will foil all nefarious designs and thwart attempts of infiltration if made from across the border, adding, “no matter how many terrorists are waiting at the launching pad to infiltrate but our job is to foil their attempts.”

However, in view of the monsoon season as terrorists taking advantage of flash floods in rivers and damaged ditches may try to infiltrate, Boora said, “whatever be the season, we are always on our toes and prepare ourselves in advance to meet all the challenges.”

“We always ensure that no infiltration takes place in any condition or circumstances,” said the IG BSF.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma and SSP Samba Benam Tosh among several officers were present on the occasion.

