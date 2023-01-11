BSF killed 20 militants, recovered 11Kgs of narcotics last year

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: Border Security Force (BSF)
Tuesday said that in the year 2022, the force killed 20
militants—10 foreigners and 10 locals besides recovering
11 kgs of narcotics.
A BSF spokesman said that the force besides manning
LoC in Kashmir is also deployed for ensuring VA/VP duty,
safety/security of people, with full zeal and devotion.
“Despite numerous challenges, like inclement weather,
constrained living conditions, infiltration, dangers of BAT
action, sniping, IED threats, valiant BSF Jawans are
standing undauntedly to secure the LoC & hinterland
round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching
spirit,” the spokesman said.
He said that during the year 2022, based on BSF
intelligence, number of joint Operations were successfully
launched in synergy with sister agencies, resulted in
neutralization of 20 terrorists (10 Local & 10 Foreign
Terrorist), apprehension of 02 confirmed terrorists and 03
suspected persons and recovery of large quantity of war
like stores including AK series Rifle – 24, M series – 02,
Pistol/Revolver – 20 alongwith their accessories, Grenade
– 27, more than 2500 live Rounds along with 02 Kgs of
Explosives, IEDs – 04 & around 11 Kgs Narcotics.
“In addition, BSF is regularly engaged in skill development
and wellbeing of border population through various Civic
Action programs including Free Medical Camps, Blood
donation Camps, evacuation (Airlifted) of civilians patients
from snow-bound areas, Sports & Cultural activities, Pre-
recruitment training of youth from border (LoC) villages.
More than, 6200 persons are directly benefited from these
activities during last year,” the BSF spokesman said.