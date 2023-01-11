BSF killed 20 militants, recovered 11Kgs of narcotics last year

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: Border Security Force (BSF)

Tuesday said that in the year 2022, the force killed 20

militants—10 foreigners and 10 locals besides recovering

11 kgs of narcotics.

A BSF spokesman said that the force besides manning

LoC in Kashmir is also deployed for ensuring VA/VP duty,

safety/security of people, with full zeal and devotion.

“Despite numerous challenges, like inclement weather,

constrained living conditions, infiltration, dangers of BAT

action, sniping, IED threats, valiant BSF Jawans are

standing undauntedly to secure the LoC & hinterland

round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching

spirit,” the spokesman said.

He said that during the year 2022, based on BSF

intelligence, number of joint Operations were successfully

launched in synergy with sister agencies, resulted in

neutralization of 20 terrorists (10 Local & 10 Foreign

Terrorist), apprehension of 02 confirmed terrorists and 03

suspected persons and recovery of large quantity of war

like stores including AK series Rifle – 24, M series – 02,

Pistol/Revolver – 20 alongwith their accessories, Grenade

– 27, more than 2500 live Rounds along with 02 Kgs of

Explosives, IEDs – 04 & around 11 Kgs Narcotics.

“In addition, BSF is regularly engaged in skill development

and wellbeing of border population through various Civic

Action programs including Free Medical Camps, Blood

donation Camps, evacuation (Airlifted) of civilians patients

from snow-bound areas, Sports & Cultural activities, Pre-

recruitment training of youth from border (LoC) villages.

More than, 6200 persons are directly benefited from these

activities during last year,” the BSF spokesman said.