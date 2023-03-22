BSF Fires At Pakistani Drone Along IB In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Mar 22: A massive search operation was launched on Wednesday after the Border Security Force (BSF) fired at a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said. The BSF troops manning the Chamliyal border post in Ramgarh sub-sector picked up a blinking red light in the air, believed to be a drone, from Pakistan around 2.30 am and fired over two dozen rounds to bring it down, they said. They said the suspected drone returned to the Pakistani side, the officials said, adding a massive search operation was launched in the forward villages adjoining Chamliyal, Sapwal and Narayanpur border outposts to ensure that there was no dropping of any weapons or narcotics. The open fields in Dug, Channi-Sapwal and Asampur villages are also being searched by the BSF personnel who were deployed in strength for the operation, they said.
