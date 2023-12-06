BSF capable to counter if Pak plans Hamas like attacks along IB: IG

Jammu Tawi, Dec 5: Inspector General Border Security Force, Jammu Frontier, D.K Boora on Tuesday said that the force is capable and well equipped to counter if Pakistan plans Hamas like attacks along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Whenever something happens on global platforms, Pakistan tries to replicate it but we are capable and efficient to give befitting reply to all its plans,” Boora told reporters at a customary press conference to mark Raising Day here.

He replied to a query when asked that Hamas carried out attacks using motor drones in Israel and what if terrorists be infiltrated from Pakistan through drones.

In retaliation to the recent unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan, the IG further said, “huge loss was caused to Pakistan in retaliation to their unprovoked ceasefire violation.”

“At least half a dozen Pakistani Rangers were killed, 20 injuries and huge damage was reported as per our inputs,” said Boora.

However, on drone challenges, he said, “drone activity in Jammu has seen a significant decline this year. Earlier, a gang was caught by police and security agencies, who were transporting weapons and drugs delivered through drones.”

“After the arrest of carriers, nothing major has happened,” Boora added.

The IG added that farmers on the border are now farming in front of the fence and 20 percent of the land along the International Border is being cultivated.

He ensured that security is to be provided to the farmers interested in farming along the Border areas.