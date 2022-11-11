BSF Ankur Play School sports meet begins

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 11: The BSF Ankur Play School Jammu organised its maiden Sports meet, involving young toddlers in various sports events on the

school campus, Paloura, hee today.

The four-day meet shall involve each student of the Ankur Play School with the sole aim to inculcate habit of staying fit and healthy through

the medium of sports.

The opening day witnessed students taking part in events like 50 Meter Race, Bag Race and Put the Cup in the Basket.

Earlier, the event was declared open by Head Master of the BSF Primary School Paloura, Sonia Gupta, who was chief guest. She

interacted with the young players and encouraged them in their endeavour to excel in life.

Today’s competition supervised by Shamli Gupta and Harpreet Kour as technical officials.

The Results:

BOYS: 50 meter race: Aadish Saroch, Ist; Manvik Sethi, 2nd and Aditya Singh,3rd.

GIRLS: 50 meter race: Mayra Rajput, Ist; Harleen Kour, 2nd and Vamkis Meena, 3rd. Put the Cup in Box: Charvi Sharma, Ist; Aarvi Sharma,

2nd and Aradhya Sharma, 3rd.