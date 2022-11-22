Brighten Your Winter Face With Pumpkin Face Packs

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN

Winters can be cozy and comfortable as a season but can wreak havoc on your skin as well, especially if you are

someone with dry skin.

Almost everyone’s skin loses its sheen during the chillier months. The dry and cold air can get your skin flaking

and cracking in no time.

Moisturizing your face by applying a plethora of skin care products several times a day isn’t enough.

So, what can you do to protect your skin despite dropping temperatures? There are certain winter face packs

that can help

Here is a pumpkin face pack for you for healthy-looking skin.

Pumpkins are a popular fall staple, packed with beauty-boosting nutrients both inside and out.

Using this easy-to-make pumpkin face mask recipe below can help ensure your skin is nourished, fight sun

damage, help with wrinkles, and can help give you that luminous glow you are searching for.

PUMPKIN CAN BE USED TO MAKE FACE PACKS:

Chop the pumpkin into small pieces and boil it. Cool and puree it into a pulp. Add one tablespoon of each coconut

oil and yogurt, as well as one teaspoon of pure glycerine. Apply it on the skin and wash it off after 20 minutes with

plain water.

Another pumpkin face pack helps to fade away blemishes and add a glow. Cook the pumpkin and puree it. Take

one tablespoon of pumpkin puree and add 3 teaspoons of oats and one teaspoon each of lemon juice, honey, and

yogurt. If the skin is oily, add one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Apply on the face and leave on for half an hour.

Wash off with cold water.

To remove dead skin cells, mix together one cup of pumpkin, two tablespoons of brown sugar, one tablespoon of

honey, and a half cup of yogurt. Spread on to your face and keep it on for 10 minutes. Then rinse off with water

Mix equal parts pumpkin puree and coconut oil and apply on the body before bath. Keep on for 10 minutes.

For Oily Skin, combine 1/4 cup pumpkin pulp with 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and a whole egg. Mix the

ingredients until smooth and apply to the face. Leave on for 20 minutes, rinse, and pat dry.

For Dry Skin: Combine 1/4 cup pumpkin pulp with 1 teaspoon olive oil, one teaspoon honey, and a whole egg. Mix

the ingredients until smooth and apply to the face. Leave on for 20 minutes, rinse, and pat dry.

For the hands, mix together 1/4 cup of pumpkin puree with 1 teaspoon of almond or olive oil and 1 teaspoon of

honey. Massage the mixture into your hands for ten minutes. Rinse off with warm water.

Take a tablespoon of pumpkin puree and add a teaspoon of sandalwood powder. Mix them well. If the paste is too

thick, add the required amount of raw milk to it and mix well. Apply the face pack over cleansed area. Let it sit for 15

minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm to normal water after that.

Mix 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree with 2 tablespoons of malai and 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the paste to

your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Use this paste once a week will give you supple skin in no time at all.

The author is international fame beauty expert and is popular as herbal queen of India