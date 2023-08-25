Brick-loaded dumper falls into gorge; 3 killed

Jammu Tawi, Aug 24: Three people were killed and one sustained injuries when a brick-loaded truck skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said on Thursday that a dumper loaded with bricks on its way to Basantgarh from Udhampur plunged into a gorge at Miani in Dudu when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

They said that three people died on the spot and one injured person was shifted to the Primary Health Centre, Latti, in Udhampur.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Vinod Kumar, confirmed the incident. The police, however, have taken cognizance and started the investigation.