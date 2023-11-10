Boxing trials on November 13

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 10: Boxing Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold selection trials to name the UT team for participation in the 7th Elite Men National Boxing Championship to be held at Shilong in Meghalaya from November 25 to December Ist.

The trials shall be held on November 13 at Boxing arena of MA Stadium, here under the guidance of selection penal of the Association.

Those eligible boxers have been advised to bring along necessary documents as prescribed in the guidelines of the game in addition to Aadhar Card (original).

Such boxers have been advised by the Association to contact boxing coach of the J&K Sports Council (9419212497 and 7006031537) on November 13 at 8 am