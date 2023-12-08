Boxing trials on Dec 12

By Northlines -

, Dec 07: Jammu and Amateur Boxing Association shall hold selection trials to raise UT team for participation in the 7th Elite Women Boxing Championship to be held at Noida in Uttar Pradesh from December 21 December 27.

The selection trials shall take place on December 12 at Boxing Ring, MA Stadium, here under the guidance of selection penal of the Association, a handout issued here today informed.

Those interested eligible boxers are advised to report the venue on December 12 at 8 am to Boxing coach of J&K Council, Anil Wadhera (9419212497/7006031537).

 

SHARE
Previous articleTEAM INDIA TOUCHES DOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA
Next articlePencak Silat trials on Dec 10
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR