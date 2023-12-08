Boxing trials on Dec 12

Jammu, Dec 07: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Boxing Association shall hold selection trials to raise UT team for participation in the 7th Elite Women National Boxing Championship to be held at Noida in Uttar Pradesh from December 21 December 27.

The selection trials shall take place on December 12 at Boxing Ring, MA Stadium, here under the guidance of selection penal of the Association, a handout issued here today informed.

Those interested eligible boxers are advised to report the venue on December 12 at 8 am to Boxing coach of J&K Sports Council, Anil Wadhera (9419212497/7006031537).