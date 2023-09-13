Boulder hits truck; sibling among 4 killed in Banihal

Jammu Tawi, Sep 12: Four persons, including a sibling, were killed when a huge boulder hit the truck and it rolled the truck into a deep gorge on Tuesday morning at Wagan in Banihal belt of Ramban district.

Police said a truck on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar was hit by a boulder, and the vehicle skidded off from the road near Sher Bibi in Banihal.

Four people travelling in the truck were killed while police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

Landslides near Kishtwari Pather, Banihal, have blocked traffic on the national highway. “People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from the traffic control unit,' traffic officials said.

“Victims of Wagan accident: M Afzal Garoo (driver), S/o Aziz Garoo, R/o Redwani, 42; M. Altaf Garoo, S/o Aziz Garoo, brother of driver, 36; Irfan Ahmed, S/o Ab Hamid Bhat, R/o Trail, Srigufara Anatnag, 33; Showkat Ahmed, S/o Ab Hamid, R/o Trail Srigufara Anantnag, 29,” Deputy Commissioner, Ramban posted on X.

The traffic police of the union territory issued an advisory stating that confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) is advisable before movement on the highway.