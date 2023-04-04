BOSE extends date for online submission of exam forms in hard zones till April-05

Students to pay Rs 12,000 late fee in addition to previously fixed exam fee

Bhat Imran

Jammu Tawi, Apr 03: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) Monday extended date for submission of online forms of hard zones till April-05 for classes 10th to 12th.

Director Academic BOSE in an official communique has said that the students will have to pay Rs 12,000 late fee in addition to the previous fixed fee.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned students falling under Hard Zone Areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who could not submit their online examination forms for Classes 10th, 11th and 12th annual regular examination 2023 in hard zone areas due to one reason or other that they can submit their examination forms online with a late Fee of Rs.12, 000 in addition to prescribed fee.”

“The link for submission of online examination forms shall be made available on 04-04-2023 to 05-04-2023,” it reads.

Earlier on March-23, BOSE released date sheets of 10th to 12th standard annual regular exams for hard area zones of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories.

BOSE had said that exams of vocational subjects for class-10 will commence from April-08 while the exams for core papers will begin from April-10.

The examination of 10th standard in hard zones culminates on May-04 in core subjects and May-09 in other subjects.

Likewise, the examinations of 11th standard in the hard zones commences from April-12 and culminates on May-14,

Similarly, the annual regular board exam of 12th standard in hard zones begins from April-11 and culminates on May-15 respectively.

Pertinently, the BOSE had identified 444 such schools in the both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for which annual regular examinations will be held in the month of April instead of March.

Besides, the Board has also declared the whole Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh as a hard zone and has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the Month of April.

It had also said that the annual regular examination of hard zones or such areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be held in the month of April.

“Result of annual regular examination of Kashmir Division and Jammu division and Union territory of Ladakh including hard zones shall be declared simultaneously in the month of June,” BOSE said in a previous notification.