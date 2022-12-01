Book Review of quarterly “Aalami Falak”

RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR

Aalami Falak is a quarterly research journal of Urdu published from Dhanbad Jharkhand. The editor of the journal is Ahmed Nesar

and it’s assistant editor is Afreen Fatima. It’s book series 7-8 from April to September 2022 has been specifically published

highlighting the contribution and services of Hussain-ul-Haq for the promotion and development of Urdu literature. I have recieved

this special number through post from Ahmed Nesar the editor of the journal. It’s cover page is beautifully designed and the paper

used in the book is of excellent quality. Writings of the journal too are so beautifully printed that it speaks volumes about the quality

of the book.

This special number about Hussain-ul-Haq is spread over 320 pages. The first six pages highlight the contents of the book. The

first content of the book on page 7 starts with a poem describing the praise for almighty Allah composed by Fiza Ibni Faizi followed by

another poem a naat by Muswir Sabzwari. In the editorial of the book Ahmed Nesar says” due to lockdown it was utterly difficult for

us to publish the issues regularly and we were compelled to publish two numbers in one go so that in future it won’t be cumbersome

for us to publish it’s regular numbers. Dr Sarwar Hussain has written a detailed article about Urdu as second official language of

Jharkhand. Sarwar Hussain writes “ like Bihar Urdu is second official language of Jharkhand also.ln Bihar though it is promoted at

government level but in Jharkhand it has met stepmotherly treatment”. He further says “ In Bihar many institutions and academies

were created for the promotion and development of Urdu like Bihar Urdu Academy, Kabina Bihar, Urdu Mashawarti Committee and

Urdu Directorate but such steps were never taken in Jharkhand even after 21 years of it’s formation “. About life and contribution of

Hussain-ul-Haq for the promotion and development of Urdu literature, this special number contains fifteen articles two of which he

himself has written. The first article “afsanon ki soni soni mehfil” is composed by Abdul Samad. He writes “ remember one thing

Samad, i will never be fearful of death. To him i replied… you will definitely get well soon”. He further says Hussain-ul-Haq wished to

die between 65 and 70 and for it he always prayed. The second article is composed by Ali Ahmad Fatimi about Hussain-ul-Haqs

novel “Amawus main khwab”. Ali Ahmad writes “in my own opinion this novel is best describing the bitter reality of the life. It contains

factual and real incidents. It also reflects the situation of present day India and indian Muslims “. Gazanfar another writer has written

an article “ Haq wale Hussain “. He has started with a poetic couplet of Shaharyar. ‘ Hussain ibli ali karbala ko jate thei, magar ye

loug abi tak garon ke andar hain. He writes “ though This couplet is about Hazrat Hussain’s bravery and sacrifice but in today’s world

also there isn’t dearth of people speaking truth, raising voice against atrocity and revolutionizing the lives of people. Among such

brave hearts Hussain-ul-Haq is worth mentioning. ‘Hussain-ul-Haq ke afsane’ this is another compiled article by Prof Sageer

Ifraheem. He writes “ born in one of the Sahsram’s learned families, Hussain-ul-Haq has a mystic taste. In his fictional writings we

feel cultural and traditional aspects of Iran, Arab and Hind. In his fictions there is reflection of Qasasul Ambiya also. Hussain-ul-Haq is

both a great novelist as well as fiction writer”. Mushtaq Ahmad Noori has composed an article “ Hussain-ul-Haq ki afsana nigaari”. In

this article he says” in 1970 when Urdu fiction reached greater heights, a long chain of fiction writers from Bihar had played their vital

role through their impressive writings. They had achieved leadership and till date they continue to lead the fiction writing. A well

known and prominent figure among those is Hussain-ul-Haq. To his side many other writers like Showkat Hayat, Shafaq, Abdul

Samad, Gazanfar, Mushtaq Noori,Syed Ashraf etc too have played a leading role in enriching the fertility of Urdu world. The writings

of Hussain-ul-Haq are so wonderful that he has succeeded in gaining popularity among litteratuers”. Aziz Kasmi too has compiled an

article “ Hussain-ul-Haq- shehri dastan ka muazaz shahri” in this journal. He writes “ Hussain-ul-Haq is not only a litteratuer but at the

same time he is also an educationist, orator, historian, leader and critic”. Dr Syed Ahmad Qadri has written a comprehensive article “

Hussain-ul-Haq ke afsanvi safar ka tanqeedi jaiza” in this book. He writes “ Hussain-ul-Haq is a unique name in the world of

literature. In 70s Showkat Hayat, Hussain-ul-Haq and Shafaq the three legendary literary figure had infused a new life to the Urdu

fiction of Bihar. His literary journey started when his first fiction ‘ jaise ko teisa’ appeared in Delhi’s weekly paper Teij in 1969”. Prof

Aslam Jamshedpori has written a detailed summary about Hussain-ul-Haqs novel “Amavus main khwab”. According to Prof

Jamshedpori “ Hussain-ul-Haq is counted among the popular fiction writers of 70s. His era was of modernism and post-modernism in

which developmental movement recieved a major setback. Among the fiction writers of his era Hussain-ul-Haq is a distinguished

name”. Ahmad Sagheer has written a detailed four page article about Hussain-ul-Haq. He writes “ Hussain-ul-Haq is a legendary

writer whose writings have revolutionised the Urdu fiction. Born on November 02 1949 at Sasram he left this mortal world on 23

September 2012. He has so for compiled many fictional compilations and in his fictions one realises the nature and technique of

writing fiction “.

Apart from the articles and essays about the life and literary contribution of Hussain-ul-Haq by well known litteratuers, this book

contains columns, short stories, poems, ghazals and some summaries of the books also. It contains four columns of Zia Farooq, Dr Afaq

Alam, Dr Sajid and Dr Haleema. It also contains six short stories( fiction) of Maiz Hashmi, Mehboob Pasha, Deepak Budki, Zainul Abidin,

Syed Anjum and myself Rayees Ahmad Kumar. Many poems of Qazi Ansar, Kehkashan Tabasum, Parvez Shahryar, Ahmed Nesar,

Noor Mohammed, Dr Hafiz Karnataki have added flavour to the cuisine of this book. It also contains a band of fourteen Ghazals of

prominent poets of India. Besides this, this book contains two Inshaya ‘Chowda hazar fut ki bulandi’ by Dr Qaiser and ‘Retirement’ by

Mohd Assadullah.

Writer is a columnist and hails

from Qazigund Kashmir.