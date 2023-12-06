Bomb Threat At Jammu School, Turns Out Hoax

Jammu, Dec 6: Police on Wednesday conducted a massive sanitization operation inside a private school here after the institute received a bomb threat via a phone call, officials said.

No suspicious object was found on the school premises at Residency Road in the heart of the city and the purported threat turned out to be a hoax, the officials said.

“The Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unidentified caller to a private school.

“Police conducted extensive searches and sanitised the area. The threat turned out to be a hoax and an FIR has been registered,” a police official said.

The officials said a police contingent along with bomb disposal squad and dog squad moved inside the sprawling school complex immediately after its management informed the police station concerned about the phone call threatening a possible bomb attack.

A thorough sanitizing operation under the supervision of an SP-rank officer was carried out but nothing suspicious was found, the officials said, adding the students were not disturbed and continued attending their classes.

They said police have started an investigation to trace the origin of the caller to bring him to book.