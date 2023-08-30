Body of missing Engineer found in Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 29: Five days after a senior engineer from Sikh Community went missing, his body was found in a Jhelum River Barrage in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Gurmeet Singh, who was posted in Baramulla, was missing since August 25 evening.

Officials said his body was found from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla Baramulla. “The body was immediately taken for the medical examination,” they said.

Protests erupted in the town as the news about the recovery of the body of the engineer spread in the town. The protesters demanded an in-depth probe into his death. Many protesters feared that the engineer might have been murdered.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the mysterious death.

The Committee has said that since the whole issue is fishy only a probe by CBI will settle the nerves of the Sikh community as a whole and the bereaved family in particular.

In a statement APSCC said that since fingers have been pointed towards the alleged role of the contractors in the whole episode it is important that a probe is carried out by a professional investigative agency like CBI.

Soon after the AEE went missing on Friday evening, Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Singh, a resident of Kanthbagh Baramulla had attended an official function on Friday and failed to report home. After the family lodged a complaint, a hunt was launched and his car was found on the outskirts of town on Baramulla-Uri road. His mobile phone was found in the car and it was in flight mode.