BoB introduces Live Video Calling & Live Web Chat facility to enhance customer service

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, announced the launch of two innovative customer service initiatives to enhance the overall experience for customers and prospective customers. The Bank has introduced a Live Video Calling service – bob Video Chat and a Live Web Chat facility – bob Live Chat on its website, providing two more avenues for people to effortlessly get in touch with the Bank and seamlessly address their banking queries. In addition, the Bank has also launched an easy-to-remember, single 8-digit toll-free number – 1800 5700 – with 24x7x365 customer support, which is available in 11 languages. Bank of Baroda is the first PSU bank to offer live video chat and live web chat services to its customers.

bob Live Chat facility can be availed through the Bank's website – www.bankofbaroda.in. ADI is the Bank's virtual assistant/chatbot and, when chatting with ADI, customers will be given the option to initiate a live chat with a customer service executive to resolve their queries.

The newly launched 8-digit toll-free number is easy to remember and is available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi and Bengali.

Dinesh Pant, Chief General Manager – Operations, Bank of Baroda said, “The purpose of launching bob Live Chat and bob Video Chat is to elevate customer experience. The new interactive services will allow our customers to reach out to a customer service executive easily to answer their banking queries. The facility will help customers to get information on a number of products and services through the live chat interface at their convenience thereby enhancing customer experience as well as improving the efficiency of the Bank's branch network.”