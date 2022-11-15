BoB increases interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 100 basis points

NL Correspodent
New Delhi: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced an increase in retail term deposit
interest rates by up to 100 basis points. Rates have been increased on Domestic Term Deposits and NRE Term Deposits
below Rs 2 crore. These rates are applicable with effect from November 14, 2022. Interest rates have also been hiked on
bulk Saving Deposits of Rs. 50 crore and above to less than Rs. 200 crore by up to 25 basis points. Existing and new
customers of Bank of Baroda can open a FD through any of the Bank’s branches across India. An online FD can also be
opened by existing customers via the Bank’s Mobile app (bob World)/ Net Banking (bob World Internet), a statement
issued by the bank said.
