BoB increases interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 100 basis points

NL Correspodent

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced an increase in retail term deposit

interest rates by up to 100 basis points. Rates have been increased on Domestic Term Deposits and NRE Term Deposits

below Rs 2 crore. These rates are applicable with effect from November 14, 2022. Interest rates have also been hiked on

bulk Saving Deposits of Rs. 50 crore and above to less than Rs. 200 crore by up to 25 basis points. Existing and new

customers of Bank of Baroda can open a FD through any of the Bank’s branches across India. An online FD can also be

opened by existing customers via the Bank’s Mobile app (bob World)/ Net Banking (bob World Internet), a statement

issued by the bank said.