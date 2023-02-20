BoB felicitates ultra-marathoner Kumar Ajwani

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank) today felicitated ultra-marathoner and Founder- Director of Team Fab Foundation, Shri Kumar Ajwani after he completed the BOB Golden Quadrilateral Run, covering 5,933 kilometres in ~100 days. Ajwani, 62 years old, has covered many inter-city and inter-state runs, raising funds for social causes and helping the needy. This year, he undertook the BOB Golden Quadrilateral expedition to raise funds to support disabled army soldiers, army athletes/para athletes and provide basic educational facilities to tribal schools. The run started on 8 th November, 2022 in Mumbai and thereafter covered the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat, before returning to Mumbai for the last leg of the run. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajay K Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda is proud to be associated with Shri Kumar Ajwani and we appreciate his efforts for worthy causes. Through the BOB Golden Quadrilateral Run, we are supporting the rehabilitation of Indian soldiers, who have been wounded in battle while defending our country as well as helping tribal schools,” Kumar Ajwani said. Bank of Baroda was also associated with Ajwani last year for the K2K run wherein Ajwani has set a new record by becoming the first senior citizen to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) covering 3,800 kms in 67 days. The K2K run was conducted to support two major causes i.e. supporting the rehabilitation of differently abled soldiers through QMTI (Queen Mary’s Technical Institute) and upgrading tribal schools in Maharashtra through Team Fab Foundation. For this run, Ajwani was recognized by the World Book of Records, London.