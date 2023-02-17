BoB Baroda observes Digital Payments Utsav

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced that it is observing the ‘Digital Payments Utsav: Digital Payments se Pragati ko Gati’, an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India to increase awareness and accelerate the adoption of digital payments in the country. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda graced the occasion along with dignitaries from MeitYand NPCI(National Payments Corporation of India).

On the occasion, the Bank also launched two new products – bob World WAVEOn-The-Go Prepaid Gift Card – Keychain variant (G20 Branded)and thebob World Agniveer Debit Card in association with RuPayto give a further boost to digital payments. In recognition of the initiatives taken by the Bank for Digital Payments, the Bank was felicitated by Ashwini Vaishnaw(Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology) with three awards for outstanding performance in promoting Digital Payments during FY 21-22 as below: For achieving Top Position in overall performance in Digital Payments.

For achieving Highest Volume of Digital Payment Transactions- Public Sector Bank. For achieving 2nd Highest percentage of Digital Payment Transactions (Category: Large & Medium Banks)- Public Sector Bank.Under the Digital Payments Utsav, the Bank is organising a special drive wherein a branded vehicle will cover bank branches, field level establishments and various localities across Delhi that have a heavy public presence. Speaking on the occasion, Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Digital Payments Utsav provides the Bank With a unique opportunity to increase the awareness and understanding of the bouquet of digital payment offerings by Bank of Baroda, communicate the convenience that these provide and encourage maximum citizen engagement.

This is also an opportunity to explain to and alert people about safe banking habits and how by taking some simple precautions we can all enjoy a safe and secure digital banking experience.” Praveen Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI commenting on the same added, “NPCI has always been committed towards providing a seamless simple digital payments experience to all of the nation.