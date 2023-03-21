Board exam results likely in last week of May

Srinagar, Mar 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) Chairman Parikshat Singh Manhas Monday said that the evaluation process of ongoing board exams was already initiated and the results will be declared in the ‘last week of May’.

Speaking to the news agency, Manhas said, “We have already started the evaluation process and we will try to finish the process at earliest.”

“We have all of the employees involved in the evaluation process even we have taken teachers on board. If everything goes as of the timeline fixed by the board, I think by the last week of May we should be able to finish it off,” the chairman said.

Manhas further said, “Soon after the culmination of examinations, the academics for next grade will begin immediately. “We are working very hard so that no time will be wasted on students. Let’s see the feasibility because the school education department is also involved.”

He added, “This year, we have big challenges like implementation of a uniform academic calendar, New Education Policy and a lot more.”

Manhas, who also heads the Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Education Research and Training (JKSCERT) on asking about the main focus of the council said, “SCERT will focus on getting up to the national and international level in terms of curriculum, teaching and training.”

“We will try to adopt best practices to provide the quality of education to our students,” he said.